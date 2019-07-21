It became known that affects the appearance of heart attack and stroke
Scientists of the American University conducted a study and revealed that the emergence of a heart attack and a heart attack affects the diastolic pressure. The results were published in the medical MedicalExpress portal.
In trials involving nearly a million volunteers and was processed about 30 million readings. In the study, scientists have determined that the “top” blood pressure and lower diastolic pressure are equally important to measure. Earlier, the “lower” pressure was ignored by doctors. At the threshold of 130/80 diastolic hypertension is identical to the blood affect the risk of developing heart disease.
Doctors distinguish several factors to reduce the risk of heart attack: avoidance of alcohol, physical activity, food quality, wholesome food, and often spend time in the fresh air. These simple rules will help to protect yourself not only from heart attack and stroke but from a number of other diseases.