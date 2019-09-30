It became known that he had left a legacy of mark Zakharov (photo)
It became known that he left a legacy of a famous Director, the art Director of theatre “Lenkom” mark Zakharov, who died in Moscow on 28 November on 86-m to year of life.
According to the publication StarHit, all his property, the law will get daughter’s 57 — year-old actress Alexandra Zakharova, the sole heir of the first stage. Her mother, the wife of Mark A. Lapshinov Nina died in 2014.
Alexander Zakharov from 1991 to 2000, was married to actor Vladimir Steklov. Children she does not.
Mark Zakharov and his daughter Alexandra
The total value of real estate owned by Zakharov, estimated at millions of dollars. This includes the apartment on Tverskaya street in Central Moscow in the same house where the apartment is Alla Pugacheva. At this moment the cheapest apartment on Tverskaya, on sale, estimated at 250 thousand dollars.
Also, the Director owned the dacha in the district of Kurkino, the minimum value of which is 50 million rubles (about 780 thousand dollars).
In addition, the newspaper notes, in the possession of Mark Zakharov was a Toyota Land Cruiser worth about five million rubles (more than 77 thousand dollars).
Also Alexandra Markovna, as writes the edition, should get all monies accumulated by her father.
