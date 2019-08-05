It became known that he had left a legacy of Willy Tokarev
It became known that he had left his heirs a Soviet and American singer Willy Tokarev, who died in a Moscow clinic on 4 August at the age of 84 years.
The author and performer of songs in the genre of Russian chanson to last many performances and participated in various shows, getting a substantial fee. The musician is a millionaire, according to the newspaper “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, owned real estate in Moscow, Yalta, and new York. So, in Yalta on Willie recorded two bedroom apartment with views of the waterfront, which is estimated at 200 thousand dollars. In Crimea, Tokarev also has a private yacht.
In Moscow the singer was an expensive apartment in the Kotelnicheskaya embankment building worth over 900 thousand dollars. A neighbor of the singer was the comedian Efim Shifrin. In different years in this house lived ballerina Galina Ulanova, the actress Faina Ranevskaya.
The most expensive housing singer is in new York, although its exact value is not reported.
Royalties for songs written Willie Tokarev will to his widow and children in equal shares.
The last 20 years the musician lived with his third wife, Julia who was younger than his 43 years. They have 18-year-old daughter Evelyn and 16-year-old son of Milen. Julia and the children live permanently in new York.
From previous marriages, the actor has two sons, 53-year-old son Anton Vilenovich Tokarev (St. Petersburg writer and performer in the style of chanson, singer, radio host) from his first marriage, and 29-year-old Alex from his second marriage (he lives in USA). After the divorce he left ex-wives property and helped the children.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter