It became known that he had left to his heirs the founder of the online stores Jysk
Monday, August 19, at his home died of a Danish billionaire Lars Larsen. The founder and owner of the world famous chain stores Jysk 6 Aug turn 71. The cause of death as liver cancer.
Lars Larsen was born in a small town Arnberg. Growing up on a farm, where his parents were engaged in the cultivation of potatoes. After high school, got a job in a furniture shop assistant. Its first own store opened in 1979. Today the Jysk network has more than 2,600 stores in over 50 countries, including Ukraine.
American journal Forbesоценивает status of Larsen in $ 4.5 billion. A Danish businessman is a 424-th place in the list of the richest people in the world, according to the publication. Now his capital will inherit two children. One of them is the son of Jacob Brunsborg — the head of the company since June 2019. Two months ago, Larsen retired, having learned his terrible diagnosis — cancer of the liver.
The family business of Larsen includes not only the stores of furniture and decoration, but also a network of sushi restaurants and a few hotels.
In 2009, when the company Jysk is celebrating its 30th anniversary, Larsen released a book “30 years with Jysk”. Every household in Denmark received in the mail a free copy. As a result, the book became most popular in the country.
In June 2010 for his services to the Kingdom Larsen was awarded one of the highest awards of the Danish Order of the Dannebrog.
The billionaire didn’t love big cities. The last 35 years he lived in Silkeborg, a population not exceeding 44 thousand people. In Copenhagen to move flatly refused.
. DeVos passed away at the age of 93 years.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter