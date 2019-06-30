It became known that people feel before death

June 30, 2019

Стало известно, что люди чувствуют перед смертью

A group of scientists from Denmark, Norway and Germany found that people feel before they die. It was found that approximately 10% experience near-death experiences. On another it is also called “near death experience” (from the English. near-death experiences). The results are published on the portal .

The study involved volunteers from 35 countries. They were attracted to the experiment through an online crowd-sourcing platform.

It is noted that such experiences were noted as people who are not threatened mortal danger, and those who do, it threatened. For example, if a car accident or heart attack.

Volunteers noted that the state that they thought suicide was related to a distorted perception of time. It said 87% of people. Another 65% feel exceptional speed of thought, 63% said a sharp deepening of the emotions, 53% remembered the sensation of being outside his body.

In addition, 73% of people said that near-death experiences seemed to them to be unpleasant, and 27% of volunteers experience like it.

Earlier it was reported about a woman who died on 27 minutes and talked about “the light”.

