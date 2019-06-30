It became known that people feel before death
A group of scientists from Denmark, Norway and Germany found that people feel before they die. It was found that approximately 10% experience near-death experiences. On another it is also called “near death experience” (from the English. near-death experiences). The results are published on the portal .
One in 10 people have ‘near-death’ #experiences, according to new study https://t.co/zBTXAbkUba
— Medical Xpress (@medical_xpress) June 29, 2019.
The study involved volunteers from 35 countries. They were attracted to the experiment through an online crowd-sourcing platform.
It is noted that such experiences were noted as people who are not threatened mortal danger, and those who do, it threatened. For example, if a car accident or heart attack.
Volunteers noted that the state that they thought suicide was related to a distorted perception of time. It said 87% of people. Another 65% feel exceptional speed of thought, 63% said a sharp deepening of the emotions, 53% remembered the sensation of being outside his body.
In addition, 73% of people said that near-death experiences seemed to them to be unpleasant, and 27% of volunteers experience like it.
