It became known that the CAS will announce the verdict in the case of the removal of Manchester city from the Champions League
CAS
Sports arbitration court in Lausanne (CAS) in may of heard the appeal of Manchester city at UEFA’s decision to suspend the club with Etihad from European competition for a period of 2 years and fine of 30 million euros.
The CAS decision in the case concerning the dismissal of MS will be known on 13 July, reports the Daily Mail.
Recall, UEFA back in February has decided to disqualify the English club for breach of rules of financial fair play, then “my Teams” appealed to CAS.
Note that the season in the English Premier League ends on July 26.
The decision of CAS will be of great value to teams competing from England to participate in the Champions League.
If the court does not satisfy the appeal of the bulls, the team won 5th place in the Premier League, will take part in the qualifying round of the Champions League.
We will add that after the verdict of the CAS in the Premier League will remain to hold 3 rounds, allowing the teams to decide on the strategy for the remaining matches.