It became known the name of the third judge “s Tancu with a stars” (photo, video)
Popular dance project “Dances with stars z”, which is starting soon on channel “1+1” revealed the name of the third judge of the project. They became world-famous choreographer Francisco Gomez, who put the numbers for Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor swift and many other stars of show business. Dancer was also the chief choreographer on the British show “X-Factor”, “So You Think You Can Dance” “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent”.
“I am very happy to return to Ukraine. For me it’s like a second home, a Ukrainian audience is my favorite audience. So I’m glad to participate in such a great project and enthusiastically waiting to begin live broadcasts. As always, from me only sincere impressions!”, shared by Francisco gómez and promised to surprise with new images for the air.
For the sake of participation in the Ukrainian project, Sisko even refused American singer Pink, which he was going to create a new concert show.
Today the channel has a new promo video “Tanzu s with a stars”, in which last year the judge MONATIK passes the baton to Francisco and invited him to take his place in the show.
In the video, Francisco Gomez, which Ukrainians remember the cute curly guy, is noticeably matured. His style has become more adult and restrained.
By the way, MONATIK will appear in the new season of “Tanzu s with a stars”. In what status, remains a mystery.
We will remind, recently it became known the names of the first two judges of the new season of “Tanzu s with a stars”. Re-evaluate the stellar performances of the participants will be familiar prima ballerina Kateryna Kuhar and choreographer Vlad Yama.
