It became known to all 14 stars who will take to the parquet of the show “Dances with stars z”
8 August became known to all the participants of the “Tanzu s with a stars”. So, on the floor will be actress and star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravets, singer and host of “Life vdoma people” Tayanna and coach of “the Voice. Diti” Zzia.
Relay #танціззіркамиchallenge they threw famous rapper Seryoga and Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Anna Rizatdinova. The first discus thrower rolled to Jiji, the artist was surprised to see how magic ball led to him Elena Kravets and Tayanna.
“When I passed the baton to #танціззіркамиchallenge, I didn’t hesitate for a second. I watched all the seasons, and the last two years dreamed that one day she will come to the floor. As you can see, dreams come true. Despite the fact that I never dance, but ballroom dancing to me at all, “space”, I’m super excited. It seems to me that the dance I can open myself to new limits,” said the singer Tayanna.
The star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz said that the project will be a new experience, fun and excitement:
“A rich dance experience I have. In early childhood, 6 years old, I was dancing in folk ensemble “Souvenir” in Krivoy Rog and then after the birth of the eldest daughter did a bit at the Kyiv school of ballet Studio “Todes”, just for myself.”
Also, the actress said she is ready to hard choreographing, but supports and stunts while is afraid.
Jiji said that since the first season wanted to be a part of the show.
“Of course, in fact, to decide was not so easy, because I know how much it will be a difficult test, but it’s one of my challenges. And in life I take them and pass with dignity. And with dancing I have my own, unfinished story. As a student I have with them is not a relationship. When we at the University took lessons of choreography, I stood on the sidelines with the expression: “You want to dance?!”. Now I realized the mistake and I will close this Gestalt.”
Thus, it became known to all 14 stars who will take to the parquet for 25 August. Recall that the participants in the show are leading the channel “1+1” and showman Volodymyr Ostapchuk, actress “Diesel show” Victoria Bulitko, actor Michael Kukuk, well known to viewers of the Comedy “Swingers”, the people’s favorite, Nadezhda Matveeva and actors, stars of the TV series “Nice guy”, “nedly before SLA digging” and “Fortress” — Alex Yarovenko and Ksenia Mishina, the star of “snidanok z 1+1” Lyudmila Barbir, outrageous singer MARUV and temperamental leading “Okugenda nolp” Daniel Salem, a well-known rapper Serega and medalist of the Olympic games in artistic gymnastics, a young mother Anna Rizatdinova.
What stars will take to the parquet, the audience finds out very soon.