It became known to all basket when the draw for Euro 2020

With the completion of the last matches of the qualifying tournament Euro 2020, it became known to all basket when the draw for the finals of the tournament, reports euro2020.

Ukrainian team got into the first cart due to its good performances.

Basket 1

  • 1. Italy
  • 2. England
  • 3. Belgium
  • 4. Spain
  • 5. UKRAINE
  • 6. Germany

Basket 2

  • 7. France
  • 8. Poland
  • 9. Switzerland
  • 10. Croatia
  • 11. Russia
  • 12. Netherlands

Basket 3

  • 13. Portugal
  • 14. Turkey
  • 15. Denmark
  • 16. Austria
  • 17. Sweden
  • 18. Czech Republic

Basket 4 (+4 teams from the playoffs of the League of Nations)

  • 19. Finland
  • 20. Wales

We will remind, the Ukrainian national team at Euro 2020 were in group C with the Netherlands.

The draw will take place on November 30.

