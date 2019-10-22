It became known to all the nominees of the “Golden ball-2019”
The authoritative French edition of France Football on its official website published a list of thirty nominees who will qualify for the “Golden ball” this year.
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool, Senegal)
- Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, Argentina)
- Frankie de Jong (Ajax / Barcelona, Netherlands)
- Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur, France)
- Dusan Tadic (Ajax, Serbia)
- Kilian Mbappe (Paris, France)
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, England)
- Donny van de Beck (Ajax, Netherlands)
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, Gabon)
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona, Germany)
- Cristano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)
- Alisson (Liverpool, Brazil)
- Matteis de Ligt (Juventus/Ajax, Netherlands)
- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)
- Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool, Neerland)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)
- Bernardo Silva (Man City, Portugal)
- Hyun Min Sleep (Tottenham, South Korea)
- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, Brazil)
- Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Argentina)
- Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)
- Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester city, Belgium)
- Calida Coulibaly (Napoli, Senegal)
- Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona, France)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea, Belgium)
- Marquinhos (PSG, Brazil)
- Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, England)
- João Feliz (Benfica/Atletico, Portugal)
Most representatives in the top 30 delegated to the winner of the last draw of League of Champions “Liverpool” – 7.
2 representative less Manchester city.
4 players represent “Barcelona” and “Ajax”.
2 – Tottenham, PSG and Juventus.
And one Arsenal, real Madrid, Bayern, Napoli, Chelsea, Benfica and Atletico Madrid.
The Nations most in the list of nominees of the Dutch – 5.
The list also includes 4 of the Frenchman.
3 representative of Portugal and Brazil.
2 represent England, Senegal and Belgium.
And one representative delegated Argentina, Serbia, Gabon, Germany, South Korea, Poland, Argentina, Algeria and Egypt.
Note that the owner of “Golden Ball”-2018, Croat Luka Modric, representing the “real”, was not included in the list of nominees. This is the first time in 26 years, when the winner of the previous “lottery” was not even in the top-30 list.
It should be added that exactly half of the 30 nominees for the “Golden ball” 2019 was the players of the clubs of the English Premier League.