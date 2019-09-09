It became known unexpected nickname of Princess Charlotte, which daughter Kate Middleton was called in…
September 9, 2019
Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William, attends school Thomas’s Battersea, where she went for the first time on 5 September. ) and is exclusively dresses, in choosing its next Royal traditions mom actually Charlotte loves adventure and fun, which is more typical of boys — for example, climbing trees and playing football. Educators spoke of her as a girl-a Tomboy.
