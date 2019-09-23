It became known, what actors could play the role of legendary Rambo
Project action for veterans of the Vietnam war John Rambo waiting in the wings for over 10 years.
Actor Sylvester Stallone was chosen for the lead role in the movie “Rambo: First blood” once was considered several Hollywood stars. While Stallone himself was convinced that “Rambo” to be a total failure at the box office.
According to the artist, at first, the filmmakers considered for the role of a veteran of the Vietnam war John Rambo Paul Newman, al Pacino, Robert De Niro, James garner, Ryan O’neal, Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman. But in the end the role went to Stallone.
“John Rambo was supposed to belong to that part of society with which the audience could identify themselves,” said Stallone reminded that the project of the fighter was waiting in the Studio for over 10 years.
“I never thought that “Rambo” will get to be shown in cinemas. Initially to distribute the film refused, and all the rest of the tape was running in the car,” – said Stallone.
The first film “Rambo: First blood” (First Blood) was filmed in 1982. Tape Director Ted Kotcheff with a budget of $15 million has collected in world hire more than $ $ 125.2 million At current prices, the figures are $43 million and about $332 million.
Sylvester Stallone in ‘ 73. He starred in more than 50 films. He is most known for roles in the franchise “rocky” (Rocky) and “Rambo” (Rambo). In 1984 was opened naming a star actor on the Hollywood walk of fame.