It became known, what Angelina Jolie can’t forgive brad pitt (photo)
Angelina Jolie and brad pitt broke up in September of 2016. Since then, the couple has still not issued before the end of your divorce, although it officially received the status of unmarried people. Despite the fact that it has been quite a lot of time and passion would have to bolecica, Jolie still far from the idea to reconcile with your spouse and establish friendly relations with him — even for the sake of the children.
According to the publication Us Weekly, the actress held on pitt’s offense, accusing him that he “turned upside down” her own life and the lives of their six children. Angelina wants he fully realized it and admitted his responsibility.
Jolie is very unhappy that brad acts against children were always with her traveling to different countries. . Three times divorced movie star never going to go away.
See also: brad pitt admitted that after breaking up with Angelina Jolie visited alcoholics anonymous.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter