It became known, what determines the life expectancy
German scientists tried to find out what factors affect life expectancy. The experts came to the conclusion that it is fundamental in this regard is the type of work until retirement.
According to the researchers from Germany, the man who for decades performed heavy physical work, aging faster, in contrast to officials from the middle class. This trend comes from recent studies of Institute for labour and qualification (IAQ) at the University of Duisburg-Essen. In scientific work we studied the connection between professional activity and life expectancy. As shown by analysis, stress during working life and the number of professional years affect this factor in the long term. This also should include the level of education.
“Apparently, people with higher education are often found at higher positions in income and probably also have a more reasonable working conditions. Those people who, by contrast, were subjected to very high loads, die sooner. People who rate their health as poor or have a disability, also have lower life expectancy. Thus, workload reduction remains the primary objective,” say scientists.
It should be noted, earlier studies have shown that men with the highest level of education live on average four years longer than men with low. On the other hand, in women, this connection is not observed. In any case, their lifespan is longer.