It became known what happened with the President of Turkmenistan
Sunday, July 21, Director of the Center for monitoring of the Eurasian problem, the analyst Aslan Rubaev apologized for what he said about the death of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. As already reported “FACTS”, previously a number of Russian mass media distributed information about the death of Berdimuhamedov. They referred to Rubayev. The analyst, in turn, pointed to sources in Ashgabat. He stated that this business, which reported the death of the President, people from the security services.
After the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia called rumors of the death of President Berdimuhamedov “an absolute lie”, Rabaev wrote in his Facebook that information about death was not confirmed. He explained that the previously obtained information was refuted by the same source. “Apologize to the families and friends of the President and all citizens of Turkmenistan”, — said Rubaev.
Meanwhile, in Turkmenistan, was published an official congratulation to medical workers on their professional holiday. It was signed by the President of the Republic dated July 21.
Despite this there is no official information about where the head of state, except that he was from July 15, took a vacation. Apparently this was the reason for the rumors. Berdymukhamedov did not appear in public since July 5. He even missed a meeting with EU high representative for foreign Affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini, who arrived on a visit to Ashgabat.
And just now, but again, unofficially, in the capital of Turkmenistan talked about the fact that the President went to Germany for 10 days in critical condition, his mother Ululabit Berdimuhamedov. It is known that two months ago in Ashgabat urgently flew a medical team from Turkey. Apparently, even then, the President’s mother feel bad.
