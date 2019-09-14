It became known what kind of fat increases the risk of diabetes seven times
Visceral fat – the fat that accumulates in the organs of the stomach and intestine – is associated with a greater risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
Swedish experts from Uppsala University have concluded that visceral fat is particularly dangerous for women. This kind of fat is dangerous development of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other ailments.
The study involved 325 thousand people.
Each dialed kg of visceral fat may increase the risk of developing type II diabetes in women more than seven times.
The same amount of fat in men increases the likelihood of diabetes a little more than two times.
Diabetes – what is it? This is a chronic disease in which the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the body cannot effectively use the produced insulin. Insulin is a hormone that regulates the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood. If the patient has pancreas produces no insulin – type of diabetes, insulin need daily injections of this hormone. And in the second type the body produces insulin, but it is not perceived by the body.
The first type of diabetes occurs mainly in young age because of heredity or after the transfer of serious viral infections that damage the pancreas. And the second type is due to poor diet and overweight after the age of 40 years.
When weight the risk of diabetes increases significantly in people with a small belly. The appearance of extra fat in enough technich people is health less pernicious.
Scientists also examined millions of positions in the genome to identify genes that affect the amount of visceral fat.
They found over two hundred different genes. Among them was a large part of the genes associated with human behavior. This suggests that the main cause of abdominal obesity is that people eat too much and too little training.
However, there are individual differences in how fat is distributed in the body. Because of this, a person with no excess weight harmful amount of fat could accumulate.