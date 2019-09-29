It became known, what kind of work increases the tendency to weight gain
Some professions should be avoided.
Work can also cause the appearance of extra pounds. It turned out that the people who often work night shifts or are required to travel around the country, and therefore regularly change time zones that often happens intestinal inflammation. In addition, these people have high tendency to gain weight, say researchers from Portugal.
According to experts in the results of this research groups of immune cells ILC3, which skazyvayutsya on the health of the intestine, are under the direct control of the brain.
For this reason, the lack of rest or irregular sleep can cause serious health effects, including lead to a host of diseases. After all, due to the fact that the person does not comply with the full regime and rarely rests, he becomes less the number of immune cells and ILC3 in the body. This breaches the intestinal barrier, which leads to the accumulation of excess fats in the human body.
Researchers from the University of Michigan came to the conclusion that those who are not faced with the problem of overweight live longer than people with obesity and those who have underweight.