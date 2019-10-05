It became known, what liquid is most beneficial to health
What, conversely, should be avoided.
Scientists named the most useful drink to human body.
According to experts, the most useful drink is plain drinking water.
It is essential for the health of those who are active in sports.
That water will help to recuperate quickly after intense training without adverse effects.
Experts believe that conventional sports drinks, which in recent years has become wildly popular, able to have an adverse effect on the body. Despite having all the necessary sportsman in the sports nutrition supplements can lead to significant weight problems and tooth decay.
Also, experts warn against consumption of energy drinks. High caffeine concentrations in energy drinks may lead to human arrhythmia, disorders of the stomach and severe headaches.
It is reported that these findings the researchers were able to make the results of large-scale observations. During the experiments, the researchers carefully analyzed the effect of each drink on the human body.