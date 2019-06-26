It became known, what side dish makes the fish the most useful
As it turned out, even such a useful product like a fish is not for everyone. The doctors explained that the problems with the pancreas and liver is strongly not recommended to use very oily and fatty fish.
If we talk about fatty fish, its a lot: true sardine, mackerel, sturgeon, herring, saury, sardine, sturgeon, Greenland halibut, salmon, salmon, sea ruff.
Experts also reminded that incorrect storage of fish is fraught with oxidative processes in the product. Therefore, fish should be eaten extremely fresh. If we talk about the cooking options, that were considered the best baking in the oven and boiling.
Doctors stressed that the most useful fish will be combined with the herbs and vegetables. Experts explained that those people that regularly have in your diet the fatty fish are much less likely to encounter diseases of the heart and blood vessels, and Oncology.