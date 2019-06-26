It became known, what side dish makes the fish the most useful

| June 26, 2019 | Health | No Comments

As it turned out, even such a useful product like a fish is not for everyone. The doctors explained that the problems with the pancreas and liver is strongly not recommended to use very oily and fatty fish.

Стало известно, какой гарнир делает рыбу максимально полезной

If we talk about fatty fish, its a lot: true sardine, mackerel, sturgeon, herring, saury, sardine, sturgeon, Greenland halibut, salmon, salmon, sea ruff.

Experts also reminded that incorrect storage of fish is fraught with oxidative processes in the product. Therefore, fish should be eaten extremely fresh. If we talk about the cooking options, that were considered the best baking in the oven and boiling.

Doctors stressed that the most useful fish will be combined with the herbs and vegetables. Experts explained that those people that regularly have in your diet the fatty fish are much less likely to encounter diseases of the heart and blood vessels, and Oncology.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.