It became known when and where the wedding of Scarlett Johansson
Fans of Scarlett Johansson are in anticipation of her upcoming wedding. 34-year-old actress will soon play a wedding with her fiancé Colin Gostom. This was reported edition of the Globe who have received this information from one of the girlfriends Scarlett.
As told by a friend of the actress, the wedding will take place very soon — this fall. However, a specific date girlfriend Scarlett did not want to reveal, saying only that day is selected and Johansson asked his friends not to take. The actual ceremony of marriage the actress wished to make intimate — that is, the guests on her invite she’s not going to. But soon after she and Colin will proclaim you husband and wife, Johansson wants to triple Grand Banquet, which will call all his friends. And Scarlett has already chosen the place to celebrate: she wants to gather his people in one of the trendy restaurants located on the roof of the new York hotel.
That Colin and Scarlett got engaged, the media reported in may this year. And later it was confirmed by the official representative of the actress — Marseille Parisot. Last month, the actress first showed extravagant engagement ring, given to her Gostom. It is a large pear-shaped diamond, mounted on a rim of black metal. As for the novel Scarlett with Colin, he began in the spring of 2017 shortly after she, after three years of marriage, separated from her husband number two and father of her only daughter rose with Romain Duracom. And the first time the actress was married to Ryan Reynolds, with whom she lived for two years from 2008 to 2010.
