It became known when and where they will match “Shakhtar” – “Dinamo”
May 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) held a remote meeting and adopted a decision on the resumption of the Ukrainian Premier League on may 30, reports FootballHub.
The Central match of 24-th round between Shakhtar and Dynamo will be held in Kiev on 31 may, the match will start at 17:00.
According to available information, the Donetsk club will be holding all home games at the NSC “Olympic” to the end of the season.
Calendar of matches of the 24th round of the Premier League.
- May 30. 17:00. “”Dnepr-1” – “Olympic”
- May 31. 14:00. Karpaty – Mariupol
- May 31. 17:00. “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo”
- Date to be confirmed. Kolos – “Gums”
- Date to be confirmed. Oleksandriya – Zorya
- Date to be confirmed. Vorskla – Lviv