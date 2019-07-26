It became known, when in fact signed Nastya Kamensky and Potap
It turns out that Nastya Kamensky and Potap formalized their relationship long before the luxurious wedding.
May 23, Potap and Nastya Kamensky confirmed their relationship and announced some fantastic news — the day they get married! The pair played a magnificent wedding party, inviting many celebrities. However, as it turned out, officially, their relationship, the lovers have drawn up long before the day of H. recently it became known that the undersigned Nastya and Potap in 2018. This is evidenced by the entry on the marriage, which appeared on the website “Apostrophe”. So, according to the document, the painting took place on 18 October 2018.
Recall, the wedding artists was held at the end of may 2019. Luxurious dress, elegant arch in the middle of a pine forest, lots of dancing and tender kisses on the marriage Potap and Nastya was fabulously beautiful. On the second day, the couple invited the relatives, and soon together with friends, they flew to their honeymoon in Turkey.