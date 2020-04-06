It became known when it can resume the football season in Spain
The championship of Spain on football may resume in early June, according to AS.
According to the publication, the expected date of the resumption of La Liga to 5 June. But this option is real if such a step will correspond to the plans of the League other leagues.
The leadership of La Liga ready to play the remaining 11 rounds without fans.
Recall that the Spanish League has suspended matches due to the coronavirus.
At this point in the standings in the lead “Barcelona” (58 points), 2 points of Barca behind real Madrid.
According to the Ministry of health of Spain on April 5, the country recorded 130 759 cases of infection with coronavirus, of which 12 418 would be fatal. 38 080 cases had recovered.