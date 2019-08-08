It became known where and when to bury the Alla werber
It became known where and when buried the Russian business woman of the legendary fashion Director of TSUM, Vice-President of the jewelry firm Mercury Alla werber, who died August 6 in Italy, where she was vacationing. Although Alla Konstantinovna lived in Russia, the relatives decided to bury her in Canada. The burial ceremony will take place on August 12 in Toronto.
This was written by a friend of the deceased Irena Leibovich-Smilovitsky on its page in social network Facebook.
“Heart is crying and is bleeding from all sides. Funeral on Monday (12 August) in Toronto. How does it survive?”, — wrote Irene.
In Canada, Alla werber spent a considerable part of his life. In the 1970-ies in this country emigrated with her parents. In Toronto Alla first time married Solomon Riga of Ham, who was the father of her only daughter Catherine. In this city werber opened his first fashion boutique Katia of Italy, which was named in honor of his daughter. It is reported that in Toronto, where the family werber apartment, is now 85-year-old mother and business-woman Tatyana Abramovna.
We will remind, Alla werber became ill after dinner in the restaurant. Cause of death was sepsis, which developed on the background of many years of struggle with blood cancer. In 2013, werber confessed that for five years fought cancer of the blood the third stage, received chemotherapy, lost my hair and gained 20 pounds, but defeated the disease went into remission.
Alla werber led an active social life, was friends with many stars of show business. Celebrities Express condolences online. Alla werber left elderly mother, daughter and granddaughter.
