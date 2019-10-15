It became known, where exactly is the rehabilitation of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk
Became known, where the treatment of the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is supposedly the fourth stage of brain cancer. As reported by Telegram-channel “Mamalahoa”, the actress is in the European medical center on the ruble, in the village of Zhukovka.
The center operates around the clock. It has many specialized departments, including Oncology — the whole Institute of Oncology. Here are surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy and rehabilitation of patients. On the website listed and a doctor of palliative care.
Recall that the family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk not call her diagnosis and did not comment on her condition. On a specially created account on their behalf periodic messages will appear refuting the news media. So, from recent publications it became known that the actress is undergoing rehabilitation and was not in critical condition.
