It became known who got the last Saab to the Ground
A piece of history at auction seized, not surprisingly, a fan of the brand from Sweden.
Last collected in Trollhattan Saab was a sedan model 9-3 Aero Turbo 4 – rare and in the period of mass production, and it confirmed the status of cityradio turns in collector’s value. Made car in 2014, when the trademark was already owned by Scandinavian concern NEVS. Within two years the new owners of the brand tried to establish mass production “Saab”, but to do this and failed.
Klaus Spanggaard (pictured) paid for the car 465 000 CZK (48 $ 200). It is noted that the final rate was 15 000 kroons higher than the previous. By the way, the last Saab to be quite serviceable despite the five year age, the mileage of this instance of the 9-3 is only 66 kilometers that he drove during factory testing and filming for advertising.
Sedan equipped with a 2-liter four-cylinder EcoTec engine capacity of 220 horsepower paired with a six-speed automatic.
It is also known that the money concern NEVS plans to spend on charity at the expense of these funds will be financed by the prize of group for students of one of the local universities.