It became known who voted Messi, Ronaldo and van Dyck in presenting the award “Best player of the year”
September 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
23 September in Milan was held the ceremony of awarding The Best FIFA Awards-2019.
We will remind, the owner of the main award – “the Best player of the year” became the leader of “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi. The voting Leo put on the first place of the player “Liverpool” Sadio mane, second and, third, Cristiano Ronaldo and Frankie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona) respectively.
In turn, Ronaldo did not give a single vote to its direct competitors in struggle for the award – Messi and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dyck. Portuguese the top three in the voting were as follows: Matteis de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus FC) , Frankie de Jong and Kilian Mbappe (PSG).
Van Dyck chose Messi and his teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio mane.