It became known who will play the role of Batman’s Butler
November 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The role of Butler Alfred Pennyworth in the movie “Batman” went to Andy Serkis, known for the films in the franchise “planet of the apes” and “Lord of the rings.”
About this in his Twitter said the Director of the film Matt Reeves.
As you know, the Dark knight will play Robert Pattinson.
In addition, Jeffrey Wright adopted the role of Commissioner Gordon, and Zoe Kravitz — on the role of Catwoman. Paul dano will play the Riddler.
It is noted that the output of the “Batman” Matt Reeves in theaters is scheduled for June 25, 2021.