It became officially known who will replace Nurmagomedov in the main fight of the UFC 249
Tony Ferguson and Justin Geydzhi
Rival American Tony Ferguson in the main bout at the mixed martial arts tournament UFC 249, which is scheduled for April 18, will be his compatriot Justin Geydzhi.
Earlier, the Russian champion in lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov has published a message that will not participate in UFC 249 because of the quarantine imposed on his homeland.
Thus, Ferguson and Geydzhi will compete for the title of interim champion of the UFC lightweight title. The winner will likely then be able to see Nurmagomedov.
In addition, UFC President Dana white said that the UFC 249 will be held at one of the private Islands. There is already work is underway to ensure all necessary.
“On April 18, the UFC will be back in business. 249 the tournament will be held on a private island. Fans will not. All are pre-tested so many times. We make sure that all fighters are healthy, as well as representatives of the sports Commission, referee, film crew. Everyone should be safe.
Habib was in the epicenter of the event, where conditions were changed every day. It’s not his fault. It’s something no one can prepare. No one could think that this will happen”, – quotes white TMZ.
Let us not forget that the UFC 249 planned to hold on April 18 in Nevada, but because of the coronavirus, he was transferred to new York Brooklyn. But it suffered the same fate.