“It brings misfortune”: the fans of Serena Williams lashed obvinenie on Meghan Markle (photo, video)
After losing to Serena Williams Bianca Andreescu in the final of the US Open championship (US Open) fans of American tennis players hit with reproaches for her friend Megan Markle, accusing the “evil eye”. The Duchess of Sussex arrived in new York for the finals to cheer on friend having made this decision at the last minute, leaving behind her husband and four-month-old son Archie.
At the stadium, according to Daily Mail, she was sitting on the VIP-places — next to his mother, sister and husband Serena — Oracin Price, Venus Williams and Alexis Ohanian (Megan hugged them at the meeting) and the editor of the American edition of Vogue magazine, Anna Wintour. Megan was in a denim dress from J. Crew for $ 118, and on top threw a light grey wool coat.
Their support, however, did not bring good luck Serena. they had been all the other members of the Royal family. The pretext was the age of four months, Archie, which is still “too young to travel,” which previously did not prevent the couple to take him on a trip to Ibiza or nice. Against the refusal of Megan and Harry to come to Scotland on a trip Markle in the United States a few days after this decision looked at least impolite. The Duchess also criticized for the fact that she left a nursing infant.
Megan is staying in new York all weekend. Immediately upon arrival the wife of Prince Harry went to recuperate at a local yoga Studio. In the United States Megan flew on a commercial flight. The tickets in both sides cost of 7,400 dollars.
By the way, the Queen, her son Charles, daughter-in-law Camilla, the daughter of Anna and other family members on the same day attended sporting event of a different kind — a traditional Scottish highland Games. During them the participants try their hand at traditional pastimes — the caber toss and hammer, sack races, tug-of-war. Competing dancers, pipers and regimental bands.
