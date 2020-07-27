‘It could happen to you’: a California resident lost his fingers because of COVID-19
Survivors COVID-19 male from Burbank, California, who spent 64 days in the hospital, lost most of the fingers, says KTLA.
A man who spent two months in the hospital Burbank, undergoing treatment from COVID-19, shared his story as a warning to others about how seriously to treat the virus after he suffered serious complications, including amputation of most of his fingers.
Gregg Garfield and a dozen of his friends got infected with the new coronavirus during the ski trip to Italy in February, before the pandemic has spread widely in the United States.
The case of Garfield was the worst of his group, and he was admitted to Providence medical center-Saint Joseph, he became the first patient with the COVID-19. Within 48 hours after admission to the hospital as Garfield has deteriorated significantly, and he was placed on a ventilator.
Doctors gave him a 1% chance of survival.
“From a medical point of view, I shouldn’t be here,” said Garfield.
He noted a long list of complications that he suffered from respiratory diseases: “from methicillinresistant Staphylococcus aureus, sepsis, renal failure, liver failure, pulmonary embolism, tearing of the lungs — before all of this together.”
Garfield was in the hospital for a total of 64, including 31 days on the ventilator. According to Dr. Daniel DEA, the mortality of patients with COVID-19 placed on a ventilator, is not less than 70%.
But Garfield survived and was discharged from the hospital. On may 8, the day when Garfield returned home, ‘dea said his almost complete recovery was “terrific.”
Garfield was faced with the lifelong consequences of the disease: he amputated the fingers on both hands.
“I’m over it. I cope fantastically. However, please note that. My hands will never be the same, ‘ he said, raising his bandaged wrist. I have no more fingers. It can happen to you.”
Garfield amputated all the fingers of the right hand and most of the fingers of the left.
His surgeon, Dr. David Kulber from Cedars Sinai Medical center in Los Angeles, said that amputations are the result of exposure to the virus in the bloodstream of patients.
“COVID has an impact on endovascular blood flow, so actually affect the flow of blood, said Kelber. — That’s why some young people suffered a stroke and therefore anticoagulation — forcing patients to thin the blood — it has now become standard treatment for patients with COVID”.
The recovery process fingers Garfield will include at least six operations. According to Cavera, surgeons will have to create prostheses for fingers, helping them to function “as the bionic hand.”
Medical costs for these procedures will exceed the cost of the hospital bill in the amount of $ 2 million for a two-month stay, although most of this amount was covered by insurance. Further prosthetics insurance does not cover.
A GoFundMe account, created nearly three months ago, has collected more than $ 200,000 to help Garfield to cover the costs of medical care.
Since the number of cases COVID-19 continues to increase in southern California and in the USA, the Garfield and his girlfriend AJ Johnson, we strongly recommend that people seriously consider the virus and to wear masks.
“It should not deal with politics, Johnson said. We must unite as a people.”
