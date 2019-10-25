It happens: Vladimir Ostapchuk commented on the divorce
Another couple in the Ukrainian show business became less. Well-known TV presenter, the participant of show “Dances with stars z” Vladimir Ostapchuk confirmed that divorces his wife Elena Voychenko. The couple decided to divorce after 12 years of marriage.
“The network appeared the information about our divorce. Yes, it’s true. Life is unpredictable, and so it happens. Sincerely to say, we want to make our personal relationships on public display. We are particularly anxious to protect our personal space, because we have two wonderful children. Between us years of good relations and friendship, support and partnership, travel together, life in the two countries, which is not easy, and much more.
The time we spent together, we remember with gratitude, and look to the future in new ways. That’s all we want to say, and please respect our decision and to this situation“, — made an official statement Ostapchuk.
For fans of the presenter, this news came as a shock. Vladimir and Elena considered one of the strongest pairs of show business. The couple has a daughter Emilia and a son, Evan Alexander. In August there were no signs of parting. Network Vladimir published a family photo with a joint family vacation. In the pictures all looked happy.
Recently Vladimir has published only photos with children and never tires of admit to them in love. He also has many publications with her partner on the show “Dances with stars z” Ilona hammer. But the dancer has repeatedly stressed that between them only partnerships.
Causes of divorce Ostapchuk calls. But they say that he personally has filed for divorce.
