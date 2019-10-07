It has become known, for whom the young husband left the lolita Milyavskaya (photo)
While the singer Lolita hard going through the gap with fifth husband Dmitry Ivanov, he is enjoying his new relationship. In a Russian media got pictures, which Dmitry was walking to a friend’s wedding in Lithuania. Beside him at the table was seen striking brunette. They spent the night sitting there, acting like a couple in love.
As reported Super.ru new companion 44-year-old Ivanov is Olga Guliyeva, a native of Belarus. She is a successful businesswoman in the field of cosmetology. Olga brings a 14-year-old daughter. They say that Ivanov had an affair with a wealthy woman while still living with Lolita.
While neither Dmitry or Olga relations not comment. But on the pictures reacted Lolita, and called the passion of her husband’s next victim.
“What can I say? Great! Perfectly sitting on it the things I bought, and watch Shine, gifted to me in new York… I guess, and wedding chain is in place and the panties you bought for me too. Girl cute, do not say anything, probably, and rich! Congratulations to a new “victim”. Honestly, for me it is not a surprise, I’m woman Mature, intelligent”, — said the IBA.
Recall that the parting with her husband the singer spoke at the festival “New wave” in Sochi, when burst into tears at the rehearsal. Lolita was hoping to establish a relationship with her husband, told how grieved and wrote to him at night for free. But to save the marriage failed. The reasons for the separation of voice did not. IBA admitted that to divide the property with Dmitry to be civilized, because they have a pre-nup.
Recently, Lolita showed a figure in revealing lingerie.
