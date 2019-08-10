It has become known, which factor has the greater impact on the severity of the hangover
It is very important the amount of alcohol consumed.
Scientists have found a way that will help you not to drink at parties and when in the morning in the morning not feeling hungover. This is the best discovery by researchers that could be for fans to relax.
British researchers by conducting experiment came to the conclusion that vodka with beer does not provoke the emergence of a hangover the next day is a popular myth that has misled many.
During the laboratory experience, participants were asked to drink different beverages in different amounts, without consistency. Then, experts decided to analyze the indicators of health volunteers. After these data, the specialists have dispelled another myth, that it is impossible to lower the degree of alcohol during the party. It’s just a speculation and attempts of self-hypnosis. The next day will not be bad if you mixed vodka with beer.
The experts focused on the fact that no sequence and beverages affect the health of morning, and the amount of alcohol consumed. If you are not going to follow portions of alcohol drunk, it is likely that the next day will be very bad.