“It hurts”: well-known TV presenter told about Zavorotnyuk
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with a terrible disease, it hurts, so it’s best to leave her alone.
This was stated in the program “You wouldn’t believe!” on NTV were made by the journalist and TV presenter Otar Kushanashvili.
“Treatment should continue our talk”, he said.
According to him, all the talk about the disease actress in the press should stop.
“I can be a ernika and playing the fool to run out on the football field, fighting in night clubs, but seriously ailing person should be left alone. She’s in pain. It is difficult to imagine the horror in which this family lives. Better kill me but please don’t make me take part in this Orgy” — he said.
Cusanelli said that people should not die. “The woman must not die. Beautiful people should not die. And ugly people should die. That’s about it. Not participate in the chatter. This family won’t touch it anymore”, he said.
Earlier, the family Zavorotnyuk accused the media of prosecution.
