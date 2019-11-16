It is a different Ani Lorak, the singer didn’t recognize new photos
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who now lives and works in Moscow boasted new photos. However, fans hardly recognized the singer.
According to fans, at each new picture in Instagram lorac is becoming less like his former self.
The network has repeatedly criticized the singer for too much plastic surgery. They say she’s starting to look like a plastic doll.
This time fans did recognize the artist in the frame: “These pastika make people ornatipinnis. Individuality disappears, my opinion.”, “It is a different Ani Lorak”, “You don’t look like yourself, but good, If just looking at the photos , wouldn’t know”.