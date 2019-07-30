It is a failure: in Russia, almost 40 percent of the citizens want no more of Putin’s presidency
38 percent of Russians do not want the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin remained head of state after his current tenure.
These figures were obtained by sociologists from the “Levada-center”, which conducted the survey 18-24 July 2019. At the same time, 54 percent of respondents want Putin to remain President after 2024. Although, according to the Russian Constitution, he doesn’t have legal rights. Answering the question of why many trust Putin, the majority of respondents (43 percent) responded that people don’t see other politicians worthy of trust.
In the survey participated 1605 people aged 18 years and older in 137 localities, 50 subjects of the Russian Federation. The statistical error in the sample of 1600 people (with probability 0.95) does not exceed:
3.4 per cent for indicators close to 50%
2.9% for indicators close to 25% / 75%
2.0% for indicators close to 10% / 90%
1.5% for indicators close to 5% / 95%
