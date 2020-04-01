‘It is a matter of life and death’: trump has urged Americans to prepare for the worst phase of the pandemic
The victims of the coronavirus in the US have already more people than China: according to the latest Johns Hopkins University, from Covid-19 died almost 3.9 million Americans and the total number of cases exceeded 188 thousand. The greatest number of deaths is still based in Italy (over 12 thousand) and Spain (about 8.4 million), but experts predict that in the US, the epidemic may die up to 240 thousand people, BBC reports.
March 30 evening, the President of the United States Donald trump held a press conference, when journalists drew attention to the extremely grim expression on his face.
Estimates of the working group of the White house to combat coronavirus spike in deaths will be in the next two to three weeks.
“The next two weeks will be very, very painful,” the President said.
The coordinator of the administration of the President of the United States to combat coronavirus Deborah birx said that the total number of deaths resulting from the spread of the coronavirus can be from 100 to 240 thousand people, even if Americans will continue to keep distance from each other.
But trump said that if the government did not take any efforts to combat the disease, victims would be 2.2 million Americans.
According to “Voice of America”, trump urged all residents to follow the norms of social distancing until the end of April.
“I want all Americans were ready for the upcoming difficult days,” said trump. And then, hopefully, as experts predict, we will see a real light at the end of the tunnel.”
“Americans it is very important to follow the [Federal] the guidelines on social distancing for the next 30 days. It is a matter of life and death,” – said the head of state.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, part of the working group of the White house, said that U.S. residents should be prepared for the fact that the victims of the coronavirus could potentially be up to 100 million Americans.
“What would be a shocking as this figure is, we must be ready for it. Will there be so many [deaths]? I hope not, and I think the more we will insist on mitigation of the [epidemiological activities], the higher the probability of achieving such numbers. But let’s be realistic, we need to be prepared for the fact that we get to see it,” said Fauci.
He said that this level of mortality is unacceptable, and that the administration “will do everything possible to reduce” future mortality.
“Magic bullets do not exist, said Deborah birx. — There is no magic vaccine or therapy, one can speak only about the behavior, can change the course of this viral pandemic.”
The Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo said that the peak of the fight against coronavirus comes in 7-21 days. At a daily press briefing, much of which was broadcast live on the three major cable news channels, Cuomo reiterated his disappointment with the supply of vital materials for intensive care. He announced that new York has placed China in order to 17 thousand ventilators cost 25 thousand dollars each.
In recent days, the President without much optimism expressed about the overall number of casualties that can be caused by the coronavirus in the United States. Previously, he fended off the disease, saying that it is not worse than the annual waves of flu.
“Treatment should not be worse than the disease”, he said, allowing the weakening of the now extended restrictions to reduce economic damage.
If the President was ready to listen to some members of his economic team who argued for the easing of restrictions on social distancing, now, after the health authorities, and members of his campaign staff, he delivers a grim warning.
This week he started talking about the worst-case scenario, in which more than two million Americans will die from the virus if people get back to work and school too early.
31 Mar trump also proposed to adopt a law on the fourth phase of assistance in the amount of 2.2 trillion dollars (the same value was at the third phase), but this time the bill will be focused solely on jobs and reconstruction of the infrastructure of the country.
“We have a strong dollar. People want to invest in US,” said trump, adding that “now is a good time to borrow money at a zero interest rate” to Finance the repair of roads, tunnels and bridges.
The outbreak of the coronavirus in the carrier
Meanwhile, the captain of the USS “Theodore Roosevelt” American naval forces asked for urgent help, as many are sailors ill with the coronavirus.
“We’re not at war. Sailors must not die,” wrote commander Brett crozier, in a letter to the Pentagon, which was sent March 30.
According to him, the whole team need to quarantine, because the carrier cannot isolate people who have the disease.
On the aircraft carrier “Theodore Roosevelt” are more than 4 thousand sailors, now he is on the island of GUAM in the Pacific ocean, where the us military base.
“The biggest challenge after the Second world war”
Everything in the world recorded nearly 860 thousand cases, more than 42 thousand people died, more than 178 thousand recovered. Most cases in the USA, in second place — Italy (105,7 thousand), the third — Spain (with 95.9 thousand). In China, where the outbreak started Covid-19, the epidemic is on the decline — there was 82,2 thousand diagnoses.
UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is the most serious challenge facing humanity since world war II.
“The new coronavirus disease is a blow to the foundations of society, it robs people of life and livelihood, said Guterres. — Covid-19 is the biggest challenge that we had to face since the creation of the UN.”
bookmark