It is a success: the son of Jude law Rafferty got his first big movie role
Dad can be proud of!
23-year-old Rafferty Lowe’s debut in the movie: he will play the role of Oliver Twist in a new adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel. A classic story in the film is slightly modernized. Oliver will become a street artist from London, and the action will be moved today.
The production of the film will do Disney. Shooting, which will be chaired by the Director Martin Owen, has already begun. Release date of the film is not yet known. Earlier also it was reported that the singer Adele was considered for the role of Nancy, and Rita Oru — the role of the Clever Dodger. But this information has not found official confirmation.
First of Rafferty, the son of actors Jude law and Sadie frost, was known as manikensis. He starred in advertising campaigns for jewellery brand Effra London and participated in shows of Dolce & Gabbana.