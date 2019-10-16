It is a tragic situation: Olya Polyakova told how he had a mistress (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova admitted that her song “the Mistress” — autobiographical.
“Yes, I was your husband’s mistress” — said the singer in the program “Sravi way” on TV channel “Ukraine”.
She noted that he had a mistress for long, because her husband is a determined man and “began to torment neither one nor the other, it is the circle broke”.
But admits Polyakova, she understands all the pain mistress. “The love triangle is frustrating. It’s a tragic situation,” — said Polyakov.
Note that Vadim and Olya Polyakova married since 2004. The couple have two children, and the singer has repeatedly said that he dreams about another child — a son.
Recall that the eldest daughter Polyakova is increasing at a copy of star mom.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter