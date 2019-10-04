It is better not to go: the 26 countries where Americans are in danger
The U.S. Department of state presented the top 26 countries in which it is undesirable to go. They were selected according to the system of warning citizens about the situation in other countries for travel planning.
In this system there are 4 levels: level 1 – countries in which you need to follow the usual precautions, 2 level – country in which you need to exercise a high degree of caution level 3 – which countries should reconsider plans for a journey, and level 4 – country where it is not necessary to travel.
The publication USA Today published a list of 26 countries for which the state Department has identified the hazard level 3 or 4. All recommendations are valid for 3 October 2019.
Guinea-Bissau
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Causes: crime and civil unrest
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: Because Guinea-Bissau has no permanent diplomatic presence of the United States, the consular services provided by the Embassy in Dakar (Senegal).
What is the danger: Guinea-Bissau, a small coastal country in West Africa that are potentially dangerous for American visitors largely because of the prevalence of violent crimes. Crowded areas, especially the airport and markets in major cities can be hotbeds for aggressive treatment and criminal activity.
The country also fought with government dysfunction and political unrest for decades, creating fertile ground for violence. The United States has no Embassy in the country, as a result – emergency services for American citizens is limited.
Democratic Republic Of The Congo
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Reasons: violent crime and civil unrest
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes, and it is necessary to obtain in advance
Location of Embassy: Kinshasa.
What is the danger: the State Department warns of violent crimes such as armed robbery, home invasion and assault. The local police in this Central African country lacks resources to respond effectively to such incidents. Moreover, attackers may impersonate law enforcement officers.
In some areas, the increased risk is caused by problems associated with health, including the outbreak of the Ebola virus in the provinces of Nord-Kivu and Ituri (they are level 4).
The state Department also warns Americans from the demonstrations, adding that the police sometimes uses hard tactics. And because of the poor infrastructure and security in the DRC, the Embassy is limited in their ability to provide emergency services to Americans.
Chad
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Causes: crime, terrorism and minefields
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes, and it is necessary to obtain in advance
Embassy location: n’djamena.
What is the danger: in 2018, the State Department reported an increase in crimes in Chad, not landlocked Central African country bordered by Libya, Sudan, Central African Republic, Cameron, Nigeria and Niger.
Extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the “Islamic state”, can easily cross the border and harass foreigners, security personnel and other groups.
Chad also has not mapped areas of minefields near the borders with Libya and Sudan.
Since government officials have to obtain special permission to travel outside the capital n’djamena, their ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens is difficult.
Burundi
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Causes: crime and political violence
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: Bujumbura.
What is the danger: crime and political violence are relatively common in the Central African country of Burundi. It is bordered by the Democratic Republic of the Congo the West, Rwanda in North and Tanzania to the South and East.
The local police are ill-equipped to respond effectively to incidents, and medical services significantly below U.S. standards.
Since the movement outside the capital Bujumbura is limited after dark, consular officials are limited in their capacity to respond to calls of U.S. citizens. Outside the capital Americans are advised to travel in pairs and convoys, and to take extra fuel, spare tyres, food and a satellite phone.
Burkina Faso
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Causes: terrorism, crime and kidnapping
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: Ouagadougou.
What is the danger: terrorism and kidnapping are major concerns in Burkina Faso, not landlocked West African country bordering Mali, côte d’ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Niger.
In March and may of 2019, the military began anti-terrorist operation in the Northern and Eastern parts of the country.
The Department of state considers safe only the Central area around the capital Ouagadougou. The U.S. Embassy is warning that may not respond to requests for emergency services in these areas.
Even in Ouagadougou, the Americans are not encouraged to visit the 11th district (including districts Karpai, Belkaoui and Ringo) due to the increased risk of terrorism and crime.
Sudan
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Reasons: the crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnappings and armed conflicts
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: Khartoum.
What is the danger: violent crimes such as armed robbery and carjacking, occurring relatively often in the northeastern African country of Sudan, particularly outside the capital Khartoum.
Terrorist groups operating in the country pose a threat and can chase the Westerners through kidnappings, executions and bombings.
Because the U.S. Embassy staff must obtain permission to travel outside Khartoum, and to use armored vehicles, consular services are limited in their ability to respond to emergency requests of U.S. citizens.
Pakistan
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Reasons: terrorism and the potential for armed conflict
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: Islamabad.
What is the danger of terrorism and fears of kidnapping Americans is not recommended to travel to the following regions of Pakistan: Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghanistan border.
As the travel of U.S. Embassy staff is limited and can be tightened at any time, their ability to provide emergency assistance is limited. The U.S. Consulate in Peshawar is generally not able to provide consular services.
Nigeria
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Reasons: the crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and piracy
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: Abuja.
What is the danger: the threat of violent crimes (including rape, robbery and assault) is widely distributed in most part of Nigeria, located on the West African coast. Americans are advised to exercise extreme caution.
Terrorism is a constant threat, especially in the North-Eastern part of the country. The state Department has issued guidelines level 4 (do not travel) for the States of Borno and Yobe.
Americans should also avoid the Gulf of Guinea due to the increased risk of piracy.
Niger
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Reasons: violent crime, terrorism and kidnapping
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Location of Embassy: Niamey.
What is the danger of terrorism and concerns the kidnapping of Americans are advised to avoid travel to the border areas of Niger.
Because the U.S. Embassy staff to travel outside the capital of Niamey during daylight hours only and when accompanied by at least two cars, the consular staff cannot provide emergency services in remote and rural areas.
Nicaragua
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Reason: civil unrest, crime, limited availability of medical care and arbitrary application of laws
Do you need a visa for US citizens: visas can be obtained at the airport
Embassy location: Managua.
What is the danger in Nicaragua, which borders Honduras in the North-West and Costa Rica to the South, widespread violent crime, including sexual assault and armed robbery. However, the political situation in this Central American country of particular concern to the Department of State.
It is known that as the official police and armed civilians, posing as the police pursue anyone who is considered an opponent of President Daniel Ortega. Demonstrators for democracy are delayed arbitrarily by the government and representatives of the press and human rights defenders are also regularly attacked.
Public hospitals, in which, as a rule, little staff can refuse to help suspect the protesters, as well as the ambulance service.
Mauritania
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Causes: crime and terrorism
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes, but it can be obtained at the airport upon arrival
Location of Embassy: Nouakchott.
What is the danger: violent crime, including robbery, armed robbery and assault, are common in Mauritania, which is located between Western Sahara and Senegal on the West coast of Africa. Don’t expect much help from the local police, who lack the resources to respond to serious crimes.
Terrorism is also a concern, especially in places frequented by tourists.
Because the U.S. Embassy staff need a special permit to travel outside the capital of Nouakchott and can travel only in the daytime, their capabilities to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens is limited.
Lebanon
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Causes: crime, terrorism, kidnapping and armed conflicts
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: Beirut.
What is the danger: the State Department warns Americans that they traveled to the borders of Lebanon with Syria (North and East) due to terrorism and armed conflict with Israel (in the South) due to the increased risk of armed conflict.
Terrorist attacks are often carried out without warning and are often directed at transportation hubs and tourist places. It is known that armed clashes are taking place near the borders and in the refugee camps.
Employees of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, living and working in accordance with strict security measures that could prevent them to come to provide emergency assistance to American citizens.
Honduras
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Reason: crime
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes, if the trip will last more than 90 days
Location of Embassy: Tegucigalpa.
What is the danger: the activity of gangs has led to the growth of crime in Honduras – along with the increase in the level of extortion, street crime, rape, drugs and human trafficking. This is one of the main causes of migration from Central America to the USA.
Americans in Honduras are advised to avoid protests, to exercise caution near ATMs and public places, do not flaunt your money. The Department of state also recommends not to walk, not ride at night, not to use mobile phones in public places or in cars, especially in the case of stopping on the road.
The U.S. Embassy staff is prohibited to go to the region of Gracias-a-Dios, which hinders there emergency.
Haiti
Advisory level 3: to review the journey
Causes: crime, civil unrest and kidnapping
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes, if the trip will last more than 90 days
Location of Embassy: Port-AU-Prince.
What is the danger: violent crime in the country are relatively common, and the ability of the police and emergency services to respond adequately is limited. Tourists often become victims of robberies in the capital’s airport in Port-AU-Prince and the surrounding area.
When at the airport, do not reveal personal information and the place where you will be staying. When you leave the airport, make sure you’re not followed. If you suspect that it is not, go to the nearest police station.
The protests, blocking roads and burning tires on the main roads of Haiti can lead to unpredictable delays.
Americans are also advised to buy travel insurance and medical insurance in case of evacuation long before his visit.
Central African Republic
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Causes: crime, civil unrest and kidnapping
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: no, but the airline may require
Embassy location: because the U.S. Embassy in Bangui does not provide consular services, Americans should contact the Embassy in Yaounde (Cameroon).
What is the danger: the Central African Republic is one of 12 countries that appreciate the highest of the 4 levels of the recommendations of the state Department , which means: Americans are warned that they did not go there. It borders with several other countries in this list, including Sudan, Chad and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Violent crimes are a daily reality in a country where areas are controlled by armed groups that kidnap and harm people. Us government employees need special permission to go outside the Embassy; in fact, of the consular service stationed outside the U.S. Embassy in Cameroon.
Yemen
Advisory level 4: do not travel.
Causes: terrorism, civil strife, health risks, kidnapping and armed conflicts.
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes; must be obtained in the embassies and consulates of Yemen abroad.
Embassy location: the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa has suspended its activities in February 2015, therefore, cannot provide direct emergency services.
What is the danger: the civil war in Yemen is just one of the reasons why the country is located on the southern border of Saudi Arabia receives the highest level of risk from the U.S. state Department.
Military conflict destroyed the necessary infrastructure and jeopardized the supply of food, water and medicine. What’s worse, Yemen is the site of the world’s largest cholera outbreak, and this disease affects the whole country.
As in other countries of the Middle East in this list, terrorism is a constant threat in Yemen. There is a constant threat of kidnapping by terrorist groups, non-governmental actors and other criminals.
Venezuela
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Causes: crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure, kidnapping, arbitrary arrests and detention of U.S. citizens.
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes, the visa must be obtained before travelling to Venezuela. People with dual citizenship must present a valid Venezuelan passport.
Embassy location: the U.S. Embassy in Caracas has suspended its operations in March 2019 and cannot provide there protection or consular services to U.S. citizens. The nearest Embassy is located in Bogota (Colombia).
What is the danger: Venezuela was involved in a power struggle between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guido from January 2019. Political rallies and demonstrations can occur without notice. Demonstrations usually cause a strong reaction of the police and security forces, which includes the use of tear gas, percovich canisters, water cannons and rubber bullets against participants and sometimes led to looting and vandalism.
Even before the political opposition of a violent crime were commonplace in the South American country, including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and car theft.
The infrastructure of Venezuela is also poor due to the lack of electricity, food, water and medical supplies throughout the country.
Syria
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Causes: terrorism, civil disturbances, kidnappings and armed conflicts
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: the U.S. Embassy in Damascus suspended operations in February 2012 and cannot provide protection or normal consular services to U.S. citizens.
What is the danger: “No part of Syria is not immune from violence,” warns the State Department. Kidnapping, chemical warfare, shelling, aerial bombardment pose a mortal threat to tourists in Syria.
Kidnapping Westerners, particularly Americans, is also a problem throughout Syria, and the government warns that there is little that can be done to help the victims or their families.
The country has long had border conflicts with neighbors such as Israel, Jordan and Lebanon. However, in recent years the situation has worsened because of the influx of foreign fighters.
The destruction of infrastructure, housing, medical facilities, schools, and electricity and water also increased difficulties in the country.
Somalia
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Causes: crime, terrorism, kidnapping and piracy
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: the U.S. Mission in Mogadishu does not provide services to U.S. citizens. They can contact the Embassy in Nairobi (Kenya).
What is the danger: Somalia, located on the Eastern coast of Africa, remains a haven for terrorists and pirates that patrol international waters in search of ships for ransom and kidnapping.
Mali
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Causes: crime, terrorism and kidnapping
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Location of Embassy: Bamako.
What is the danger: violent crime, including kidnapping and armed robbery, are common in the Northern and Central regions of this country in Central Africa. The U.S. Embassy staff whose travel is limited, can not provide emergency assistance.
Kidnappings and other attacks by armed groups are occurring across the country.
The state Department recommends that visitors make a will and appoint one family member as a contact person in case of kidnapping.
Libya
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Reasons: the crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnappings and armed conflicts
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Embassy location: because the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli has suspended its activities in 2014, Americans in need of assistance should contact the consular services of the Embassy in Tunis (Tunisia).
What is the danger: Libya has been unstable since, as Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011. Since then, the North African country has been wracked by crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict.
Fighting between armed groups occurred in the capital Tripoli and in the cities of Surman, al-Dzhufra, Misrata, Ajdabiya, Benghazi, Sabha and Turf.
US citizens should always carry documents of citizenship and valid immigration status, but these documents do not guarantee fair treatment, and no U.S. Embassy in the country the government can do little to help American citizens.
North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic Of)
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Reason: serious risk of arrest and prolonged detention of U.S. citizens.
Do you need a visa for US citizens: in addition to visa, Americans need a special passport to travel to North Korea.
Embassy location: because the United States and North Korea have no formal diplomatic relations, Sweden provides limited emergency services to U.S. citizens.
What is the danger: Americans must get permission from the State Department to travel to North Korea. Once there, U.S. citizens could be arrested and subjected to prolonged detention for acts that are not even considered crimes in America.
Sweden acts as the protective force for the citizens of the United States, but their diplomats are usually denied access to the detained Americans.
Iraq
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Causes: terrorism, kidnapping and armed conflicts
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Location of Embassy: Baghdad.
What is the danger: although the war in Iraq officially ended in 2011, Americans remain targets for violence and kidnapping by terrorist and rebel groups. Attacks with improvised explosive devices still occur in many parts of the country, including in the capital Baghdad.
American citizens considering entry to Syria via Iraq, are facing personal and legal risks. In addition to the threat of kidnapping, injury and death, they face 10 years in a Kurdish prison for attempt of illegal crossing of the border. That’s not counting a possible jail term and fines by the us law enforcement agencies.
Iran
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Causes: abduction, arrest and detention of U.S. citizens.
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes, except for the island of Kish
Embassy location: because the United States and Iran have no official diplomatic relations since 1980, Americans should contact the Embassy of Switzerland to provide emergency assistance.
What is the danger: Americans are at high risk of abduction, arrest and detention in Iran. Journalists, students, scientists and businessmen are particularly vulnerable, many are accused of spying and endangering national security. The Swiss, who provide consular services to Americans in Iran are often denied access to detained Americans.
South Sudan
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Causes: crime, kidnapping and armed conflicts
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes, and it must be obtained in advance
Location of Embassy: Juba.
What is the danger: South Sudan has been in conflict since its inception in 2011. Weapons are easy to buy, and armed conflict between different political and ethnic groups is rampant.
Violent crimes such as carjackings, shootings, kidnappings, robberies, attacks and ambushes are prevalent throughout the young East African nation, including its capital Juba. Foreign nationals also report rape and sexual domagatelstva.
Since the government’s U.S. personnel in South Sudan is under strict curfew and have to drive in armored cars, the Embassy is limited in its ability to provide there is emergency help for American citizens.
Afghanistan
Advisory level 4: do not travel
Reasons: the crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnappings and armed conflicts
Do you require a visa for U.S. citizens: Yes
Location of Embassy: Kabul.
What is the danger: the State Department warns that travel to all areas of Afghanistan are dangerous, citing the critical level of kidnappings, hostage-taking and suicide bombings across the country.
Terrorist groups continue to attack American and Afghan government installations and convoys, as well as on embassies, military facilities, non-governmental institutions, residential complexes and other locations frequented by Americans and other foreign nationals.
The ability of the U.S. Embassy staff to provide assistance outside the capital of Kabul is very limited, as well as the possibility of evacuation due to the lack of infrastructure and unstable security situation.