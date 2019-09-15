“It is better not to yawn”: Ushiku predicted problems in his debut fight in superteach (video)
American heavyweight champion Jarrell Miller (23 wins, 20 of them by knockout, 1 loss) who were caught doping and lost their opportunity to enter the ring against Briton Anthony Joshua has shared his opinion about upcoming match of the Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) vs Tyrone Spong from the Netherlands (14 wins, 13 of them by knockout).
“Tyrone Spong is my brother. He has a very good chance. I’m not going to reveal his secrets a few times we sparred. It will be a very good fight, do not write off from accounts of Tyrone. When I sparred with him, he gave me problems. I can say that barb is better not to yawn in the ring with Spong. If he even wins Tayrona, which I hope doesn’t happen, then I’ll teach him a lesson, “—said Miller in an interview with Fight Hub TV.
Note that before the fight with the Mustache, who will become our compatriot’s debut in the heavyweight division, Spong last went to the ring on 31 August, when on the evening of Boxing in Mexico was knocked out in the second round of the Jason Minda from Ecuador.
Recall that the battle between the antenna and the Spong will be held on October 12 in Chicago Wintrust Arena.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE FIGHT THE TENDRIL — SPONG
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter