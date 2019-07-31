“It is better to buy the mesh for the bow”: in the largest online store saw ridiculous dress

July 31, 2019
A well-known online fashion store ASOS has offered its readers a novelty that a lot of them amused.

This writes The Mirror.

First of all, the dress is transparent, therefore not every woman will decide to release in that outfit.

In addition, producers claim that before you dress up in this dress, it is better to treat the skin with talcum powder — that is a new thing not only offensive, but also uncomfortable.

But most importantly, a new dress is very similar to the red mesh, which sells onions.

“Why spend £ 210 to buy such a horror, because of the more modest sum you can buy nets of onions and put it on. Plus in this case, you still remain the onions” joke British fashionista.

