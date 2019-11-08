It is better to remove: what services should not throw your account
Most Internet users rarely think about deleting the account on the grounds that they are no longer needed. Usually people just stop using the service, and filled out a profile with personal information left to gather dust on the server hacking.
In this regard Hi-Tech.mail.ru with reference to “Kaspersky Lab” has decided to remind, what services should not throw your account and how to further protect it from intruders.
1. Social network
In all popular social networking experts strongly recommend to enable two-factor authentication. Especially this is to think about the people who use the account, for example Facebook, only to log in to other applications. Also, you should configure notifications for all login attempts to the profile to see if someone is trying to take control of your account.
2. Spare e-mail
Many people use a spare e-mail for registering on random sites, the redirect notification, and the like. Those addresses often linked account with important data. Losing access to such mail very easily because it is usually not read, but to avoid it even simpler: two-factor authentication, and forwarding messages to a separate folder on the main box.
3. Password managers
At the same time, tools like password managers that can’t keep dead weight at all. Imagine that on display for everyone will put a printed sheet with your logins and passwords. Looks like an abandoned password Manager. So you need to delete the profile with important data, if you no longer use it.
4. Online shopping
Don’t forget about online shopping, because there we usually use Bank cards. On the trading floors cannot bind the card to the account. Experts also suggest to pay by card, which is a lot of money.
5. Accounts
For major companies of interest to accounts of former employees registered with Google. Man after the dismissal just block access to email, but the account is not removed, and stored documents. Therefore, enterprises should self-cancel your access to all services and accounts that were with the departed employee.
6. Phone numbers
Finally, the experts recommend to pay attention to phone numbers that are used rarely, only for rare SMS for two-factor authentication, while for calls and Internet user has a different number. If the operator decides to block this SIM card, all tied to her account at one point get to another person. Therefore, the reserve number to obtain a password should use at least once a month, as well as to maintain a positive balance.