‘It is contrary to all’: against immigration innovation trump sued
A coalition of immigrant groups lawyers and legal organizations has prepared the first legal action against the innovations of the administration of President trump, which would allow the government to reject applications for visas from immigrants without health insurance or money for it.
According to CBS News, the organization appealed to the U.S. district court in Oregon with a request to prevent the implementation of new policies trump, which should come into force on Sunday, 1 November.
According to estimates the Nonpartisan migration policy Institute, the new requirements to prohibit the entry of approximately 375 000 immigrants each year.
In its lawsuit, the group composed of the American bar Association on immigration, Legal laboratory for innovation and action Center, justice accused the administration of trying to “unilaterally rewrite” the national immigration laws.
“According to the latest data, about 375 000 immigrants were at risk because of the lack of “approved” health insurance, nearly two thirds of all qualified applicants for an immigrant visa. This contradicts not only our values, but also the laws and Constitution of our country,” — said in a lawsuit.
As plaintiffs made by several US citizens who have sponsored visas for family members abroad who were denied entry because of the stringent requirements of the President.
The full text of the lawsuit in English can be read here.
ForumDaily previously wrote on 18 October, the administration of U.S. President Donald trump issued a presidential statement in which it was stated that new immigrants will be denied entry to the United States, unless they demonstrate that they can obtain health insurance within 30 days after arrival or have sufficient resources to pay for medical care. According to the order, the consular officers of the Department of State to accept petitions for the immigration visa made abroad only if the applicants demonstrate that they can
Exceptions are made for:
- holders of U.S. visas;
- children of U.S. citizens;
- minors travelling without an adult;
- holders of American residence permit, staying outside the US for more than a year;
- citizens of Afghanistan and Iraq who assisted the U.S. government.
According to the decree, this measure will not affect the ability of immigrants in the future to qualify for asylum in the United States. The administration, in particular, exceptions may be made in each case.
This order is just one of several major policies that the administration has deployed in recent months to revise the national system of legal immigration and sharply reduce the admission of foreigners who want to move to USA.
Forum earlier Daily wrote that from October 15, 2019 effective date of the new rules, the so-called public charge rules that will complicate the issue green cards to people who receive or plan to receive assistance from the state. But soon, three Federal judges independently of each blocked prepared by the administration of U.S. President Donald trump the order to refuse to issue green cards to migrants receiving social assistance from the state.
First of all, we are talking about the recipients of food stamps, free medical care and government subsidies for housing. Judges in the States of new York and Washington issued a court order, impose a prohibition on the use of the corresponding order throughout the country. The third judge in California overturned the decision the effect of the order on the territory of 4 States and the district of Columbia, which is home to the plaintiff.