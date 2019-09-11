It is dangerous for the brain: doctors do not recommend to pierce ears for children up to 15 years
Many mothers understandably prefer to pierce their daughters ears at an early age. However, doctors believe that this process should include serious.
Many doctors perform reflexology reject the ear piercing for children up to 15 years. According to them, during the formation of the child’s body is very vulnerable. In the region of the ear lobe are the points associated with the nerves responsible for hearing, sight, smell, taste and even the brain. Therefore, accidentally hitting one of these points, you can cause irreparable harm.
Perform reflexology made a map of active points of the ear, associated with a particular human organ. It is logical that the smaller the child, the more likely to “catch” any important point.
In any case, the piercing can be done only in specialty stores in the presence of the expert with medical education.
Doctors warn girls is another error. This is due to the tunnels in the ears (the piercing and subsequent stretching) and massive earrings. Heavy accessories greatly retard the earlobe and cause stress to the temporal lobe, leading to sustained headaches. As for the tunnels, then, first, the ear may greatly deform, and second, when the fashion for such decorations will be completely to get rid of the tunnel can only be through plastic surgery.