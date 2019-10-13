It is especially useful NAPs
The researchers found that if adults sleep in the afternoon at least twice a week, they have reduced the risk of heart attacks and strokes. But lack of sleep increases the risk of atherosclerosis.
If the day you can spend at least 40 minutes of sleep, then the probability of a heart attack or stroke will be reduced by 48%, the study showed. However, to achieve this effect, you two episodes of daytime sleep in a week, and if there will be more, no additional benefits your health will not get. But it found that lack of sleep increases the risk of atherosclerosis, that is, a pathological condition in which our arteries accumulate plaque. Because of this, the permeability of the blood through the body is disrupted, which can lead to heart attack or stroke.
The authors of this study again suggests that the ideal duration of sleep at night are 8 hours, but this does not exclude a small NAP. Especially for those people who chronically do not get enough sleep at night. Practice shows that more than 60% of working people don’t sleep the same 8 hours, and duration of sleep is 7 hours or even less. Their findings, scientists from the University hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland is made on the basis of observations of 3 400 people aged 35 to 75 years, which lasted 5 years.
Scientists have searched for the relationship between the frequency of sleep, its average duration and the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Over 5 years of observation there were registered 155 heart attacks and strokes. Careful calculation has shown that two episodes of daytime sleep per week can reduce the risk of these life-threatening disorders in the brain and heart nearly 50%.