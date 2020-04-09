It is expected a significant increase in the number of unemployed
The government of Ukraine expects a significant increase in unemployed since April.
This was announced by the Minister of economy, Igor Petrashko, the correspondent of RBC-Ukraine.
However, he added that the increase in the number of unemployed is expected in connection with the simplification of the registration procedure.
“The number of unemployed persons in employment was now April 7 — 364 thousand people. If you take the comparative period last year, the growth is 13%.
But we expect a significant increase in the number of registered unemployment, because we simplify the procedure. There are a lot of technical stuff, we will try to people could easily register. Therefore, we expect a substantial increase. We are ready from a financial point of view. Funds budgeted in certain articles,” said Petrashko.