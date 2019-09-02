It is expected the appearance of the restyled Cadillac Escalade
Currently on American roads tests of the updated SUV Cadilac Escalade.
Seen major changes in the appearance of the car other steel shape of the body, the grille was enlarged and given a new design.
Also changed the configuration of tail lights and headlights. Updated along with the bumpers.
There is information that the novelty is created on the platform GMT T1XX. It is also used in the pickups of General Motors.
get the base V8 engine LT4 gasoline with 650 horsepower and a volume of 6.2 liters.
Next year, the Cadillac Escalade will be officially presented.