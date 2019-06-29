It is helpful to drink liquids while eating, experts have found
From the school curriculum we all know that the human body consists of 70% water. It is therefore not surprising that we all drink water to maintain the body’s normal functioning. There is a belief that drinking water during a meal leads to diluting the enzymes and stomach acid impedes digestion by the body. So whether it’s, let’s deal.
— During the meal in the oral cavity induces the production of saliva, which helps break down food.
— Found in the stomach gastric juice, in addition to the digestion, promotes the destruction of bacteria that enter the stomach with food.
In the liver nutrients come from blood flow and normal circulation is as necessary a sufficient amount of water.
All of this suggests that changing the environment of these bodies to be more liquid, may interfere with the natural functioning of these organs, which can lead to the accumulation of toxic waste. To date, however, scientific evidence the hypothesis no.
According to the Dr. Michael Picco of the Mayo clinic, water system, regardless of the time of its reception: before, after, or during eating contributes to the breakdown of food, allowing the body to better assimilate nutrients. Also drinking plain water has a positive effect on the intestine, preventing the formation of constipation.
Therefore, experts advise to drink water throughout the day. If you drink water during meals — drink in reasonable quantities, than water should not be too cold. It is not enough of a large glass of water. Not bad to drink water 30 minutes before a meal, so you will be able to improve metabolic processes.